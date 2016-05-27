COLOMBO May 27 Sri Lankan shares ended steady
on Friday as gains led by consumer shares were offset by losses
in the telecom stocks amid investor sentiment dented by foreign
outflow and rising interest rates.
Yields on treasury bills edged up by between 5 and 27 basis
points to near three-year highs at a weekly auction on Wednesday
despite the central bank left key policy rates steady for a
third straight month.
The benchmark stock index ended up 0.04 percent, or
2.45 points, at 6,571.21, recovering from its lowest close since
April 29 hit on Thursday, and posting a fall of 0.94 percent
this week.
"The retail and high-net-worth investors are concerned on
the rising interest rates. Until the IMF money comes in, the
market will be volatile," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research
of First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Foreign selling continued and it is worrying the
investors."
Foreign investors net sold 657 million rupees ($4.49
million) worth of shares on Friday, extending the year-to-date
net foreign outflow to 5.57 billion rupees worth of shares.
Turnover stood at 1.08 billion rupees, the highest since May
19 and well above this year's daily average of around 796.6
million rupees.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc climbed 1.82
percent while Dialog Axiata Plc slipped 1.8 percent.
($1 = 146.4300 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)