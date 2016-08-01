COLOMBO Aug 1 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on
Monday driven by foreign buying in Commercial Bank of Ceylon
on hopes of higher profits after the recent policy
rate hike announcement by the central bank.
Last week, the central bank raised its key interest rates by
50 basis points to more than two-year high each in a surprise
move aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is
adding to concern about inflationary pressures.
Top-listed lender Commercial Bank rose 3.1 percent as
foreign investors bought more than 795,000 shares on a net
basis.
Overseas investors were net buyers of 428.6 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, mainly due to foreign buying in
Commercial Bank. However, they are net sellers of 4.22 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year.
"The margin between the deposit and lending rate is expected
to increase after the rate hike. That means banks will have
higher profit margins in this quarter," said Danushka
Samarasinghe, research head, Softlogic Stockbrokers.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended up 0.26
percent, or 16.55 points, at 6,410.42. The bourse lost 0.54
percent last week to post its first weekly fall in four.
Stockbrokers said the market is also awaiting an economic
policy announcement from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe,
scheduled for this month.
Turnover stood at 898.1 million rupees ($6.16 million), more
than this year's daily average of around 726.6 million rupees.
($1 = 145.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)