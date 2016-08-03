COLOMBO Aug 3 Sri Lankan shares notched up a
fifth session of gains to close at their highest in more than
seven weeks on Wednesday, on hopes that economic fundamentals
would improve after the central bank's rate hike last week,
analysts said.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended up 0.13
percent at 6,511.58, its highest close since June 14.
The turnover hit a 2-1/2-month high with top conglomerate
John Keells Holdings accounting for 36 percent of
traded volume.
The central bank last week raised its main interest rates by
50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
"The indication given by the hike is that the rates will
stay at these levels and will not come down, and the positive
factor is that the inflation will be in check," said Danushka
Samarasinghe, research head, Softlogic Stockbrokers.
Overseas investors were net buyers of 24.1 million rupees
worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the net foreign inflow
during the last six sessions to 750 million rupees worth of
equities. However, they have been net sellers of 4.06 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year.
Stockbrokers said the market is also awaiting an economic
policy announcement from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe,
scheduled later this month.
Turnover stood at 1.4 billion rupees ($9.61 million), its
highest since May 18 and more than this year's daily average of
around 733.4 million rupees.
Shares in Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc rose 3.65
percent, John Keells Holdings gained 0.6 percent, while
biggest-listed lender Commercial bank of Ceylon Plc
climbed 1.2 percent.
($1 = 145.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)