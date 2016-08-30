COLOMBO Aug 30 Sri Lankan shares ended steady
on Tuesday as investors awaited directions from a key central
bank policy meeting later in the day.
The central bank is expected to keep its key interest rates
steady at the meeting after raising them by 50 basis points last
month, a Reuters poll showed, amid signs of easing inflation and
slower private sector credit growth.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.02 percent
up at 6,541.80, after posting its lowest close since Aug. 12 on
Monday.
The market moved sideways as investors waited for directions
from the policy meeting, said Dimantha Mathew, head of research
at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover stood at 727.3 million rupees, just below this
year's daily average of 753.4 million rupees.
Foreign investors sold a net 225.8 million rupees ($1.55
million) worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 3.94 billion rupees worth of equities.
Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc rose 2.5 percent,
Overseas Realty Ceylon Plc gained 4 percent, while top
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.3 percent.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)