COLOMBO Aug 31 Sri Lankan shares edged down on
Wednesday to post over two-week closing lows as investors sold
large caps to book profits while retail investor participation
rose a day after the central bank held its key policy rates
steady.
The central bank left the key policy interest rates
unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, saying previous tightening
measures are being gradually transmitted to the economy.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.21 percent
weaker at 6,528.21, its lowest close since Aug. 12. For the
month, it gained 2.1 percent, the second straight monthly rise.
"Today was an active day, we saw retail investors,
institutions and foreigners were active. We saw some profit
taking coming in," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of research, SC
Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover stood at 1.1 billion rupees ($7.57 million), more
than this year's daily average of 755.4 million rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 266.4 million rupees worth of
shares, extending the net foreign inflow so far this month to
979.9 million rupees worth of equities.
However, they have been net sellers of 3.67 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 3.6
percent, while those in Nestle Lanka Plc dropped 1.30
percent.
($1 = 145.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)