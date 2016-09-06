COLOMBO, Sept 6 Sri Lankan shares ended steady
in thin trade on Tuesday, hovering near a more than three-week
closing low hit in the previous session, as investors largely
stayed on the sidelines, stockbrokers said.
The benchmark Colombo stock index edged up 0.02
percent to 6,524.46, hovering near its lowest close since Aug.
12 hit on Monday. The bourse fell 0.2 percent last week, posting
its second straight weekly loss.
Foreign investors, who have net sold shares worth 2.78
billion rupees ($19.13 million) so far this year, bought a net
157.5 million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday.
Turnover stood at 449.3 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of 753.9 million rupees.
"Investors are on a wait and see mode with profit-taking
here and there," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Gains led by shares of Ceylon Cold Store Plc and
Hemas Holdings Plc, which rose 1.5 percent and 2.6
percent respectively, were offset by losses led by conglomerate
John Keells Holdings Plc, which fell 1.25 percent.
($1 = 145.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)