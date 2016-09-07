COLOMBO, Sept 7 Sri Lanka's benchmark index
ended lower in lean trading on Wednesday, dragged by blue chips
to a near one-month closing low, as investors largely stayed on
the sidelines, stockbrokers said.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.25 percent
lower at 6,507.98, its lowest since Aug. 8. The bourse had
fallen 0.2 percent last week, posting its second straight weekly
loss.
Foreign investors, who have sold shares worth net 2.74
billion rupees ($18.86 million) so far this year, were net
buyers of shares worth 32.9 million rupees on Wednesday.
Turnover stood at 500.4 million rupees, around two-third of
this year's daily average of 752.4 million rupees.
"It was a dull day. Today, it was mainly the retail activity
and we didn't see aggressive buying or selling in the market
even though there were opportunities in the market," said Yohan
Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Market is stagnant and investors are awaiting some
direction."
After the market close, the central bank's weekly treasury
bill auction results showed rates fell 23 to 34 basis points.
The benchmark 91-day treasury bill rates fell for the first time
since July 8.
Dealers said the reduction in rates will help attract
investors into stocks.
The fall was led by shares of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc
and Distillers Sri Lanka Plc, which fell as
much as 1.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
($1 = 145.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)