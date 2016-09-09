COLOMBO, Sept 9 Sri Lanka's benchmark index fell
for the third straight session on Friday, dragged down by large
caps, as investors stayed on the sidelines amid confusion over
falling bond yields, stockbrokers said.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.11 percent
lower at 6,494.86, its lowest close since Aug. 1. The bourse had
fallen 0.68 percent last week, posting its third straight weekly
loss.
"Downward trend is continuing as investors are still in
profit-taking mode," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "We believe the downtrend and
the low turnover is shortlived."
Analysts said they expected shares to rise after results of
the central bank's weekly treasury bill auction on Wednesday
showed yields fell between 23 and 34 basis points, with the
benchmark 91-day treasury bill yield falling for the first time
since July 8.
However, the index fell as there is confusion on the bond
yields, brokers said. The t-bill yields fell, and short term
fixed deposit yields have been higher, attracting some investors
in share markets to fixed assets, dealers said.
Foreign investors net sold 28.3 million rupees ($195,037.90)
worth of shares on Friday, extending the year-to-date net
foreign outflow to 2.77 billion rupees worth of equities.
Turnover stood at 303.2 million rupees, less than half of
this year's daily average of 749.7 million rupees.
Shares of Nestle Lanka Plc fell 2.42 percent,
while Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 2.49 percent.
($1 = 145.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)