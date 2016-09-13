COLOMBO, Sept 13 Sri Lanka's benchmark index
edged up on Tuesday to recover from a seven-week closing low hit
in the previous session, led by blue-chips, but investors stayed
on the sidelines amid confusion over falling bond yields.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended up 0.2
percent at 6,508.09, edging up from its lowest close since Aug.
1 hit on Friday. The bourse fell 0.68 percent last week, posting
its third straight weekly loss.
"The index ended higher amid lacklustre turnover levels. The
diversified, banking, finance, manufacturing and leisure sectors
saw market activity," John Keells Stockbrokers said in a note to
investors.
Analysts said they expect shares to rise after results of
the central bank's weekly treasury bill auction last Wednesday
showed yields fell between 23 and 34 basis points, with the
benchmark 91-day treasury bill yield falling for the first time
since July 8.
However, investors stayed on the sidelines as some banks
offered higher yields for fixed-income assets, they said.
The yield held steady on Tuesday at the weekly auction.
Foreign investors who are net sellers of 2.7 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year, were net buyers of 96.8
million rupees worth of equities on Tuesday.
Turnover stood at 323.8 million rupees ($2.24 million), less
than half of this year's daily average of 747.2 million rupees.
Shares of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc rose 1.37 percent
while Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc gained 4.55
percent.
Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 0.65
percent while Asian Hotels Properties Plc was up 3.66
percent and biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
gained 0.79 percent.
($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)