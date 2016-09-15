COLOMBO, Sept 15 Sri Lankan shares posted their
lowest closing level in more than six weeks on Thursday, as a
government proposal to raise the value added tax (VAT) weighed
on markets.
The government on Wednesday said the cabinet has approved a
proposal to increase the VAT to 15 percent from 11 percent with
some amendments, a move halted by the Supreme Court earlier. The
hike is expected to be implemented after parliamentary approval
later this month.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.31 percent
weaker at 6,472.47, its lowest close since Aug. 1. It fell 0.34
percent for the week, its fourth straight weekly loss. Both the
stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed on
Friday for a holiday.
"It was a very dull day as investors are waiting for
directions. But the VAT decision was a bit of a concern for
investors," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of research at SC
Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover stood at 301.2 million rupees ($2.07 million), less
than half of this year's daily average of 744.6 million rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 19.9 million rupees
worth of shares on Thursday, extending the net foreign outflow
so far this year to 2.31 billion rupees worth of equities.
Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc dropped 1.2
percent, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
dropped 0.5 percent.
Sri Lanka Telecom Plc fell 1.6 percent, while
Dialog Axiata Plc declined 0.9 percent.
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)