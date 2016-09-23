COLOMBO, Sept 23 Sri Lankan stocks edged up for
a third straight session on Friday posting a more than one week
closing high, led by gains in large cap shares amid investor
appetite for stocks that took a hit earlier in the week due to a
proposed tax increase.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that
Sri Lanka's government, which has failed to raise taxes as
promised when it received a $1.5 billion loan from the lender in
June, needs to implement a tax reform package without delay.
The IMF also said that central Bank should be ready to
tighten monetary policy further if inflation or credit growth
continue to rise.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.22 percent or 14.27 points higher at 6,479.21, its
highest close since Sept. 14.
The index gained 0.10 percent this week, after four straight
weeks of losses.
"Interest in blue chips is continuing," said Dimantha
Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Investors are no longer on wait-and-see and are starting to buy
in to the stocks."
Foreign investors bought a net 112.6 million rupees worth of
shares on Friday. But they have been net sellers of 2.83
billion rupees worth of equities so far this year.
Turnover stood at 886.3 million rupees, more than this
year's daily average of 753 million rupees.
Shares in Distillers Company of Sri Lanka Plc rose
4.69 percent while Asian Hotel Properties Plc jumped
7.14 percent, driving the overall index higher.
The bourse had hit a more than seven-week low on Tuesday as
selling pressure on stocks that were expected to take a hit from
a proposed tax increase weighed on sentiment.
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)