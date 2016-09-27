COLOMBO, Sept 27 Sri Lankan stocks ended
slightly firmer on Tuesday to a two-week closing high led by
blue chips, amid foreign outflows and tax hike concerns.
Foreign investors sold a net 22.3 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday extending the year-to-date net forging outflow
to 3.03 billion rupees worth of equities.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said Sri
Lanka's government, which has failed to raise taxes as promised
when it received a $1.5 billion loan from the lender in June,
needs to implement a tax reform package without further delay.
The reform package will include raising taxes to increase
the government revenue and reduce fiscal deficit.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
finished up 0.07 percent, or 4.35 points, at 6,4783.29.
After four straight weekly losses, the index posted a weekly
gain of 0.10 percent last week.
Turnover stood at 895.8 million rupees, more than this
year's daily average of 752.2 million rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
rose 1.2 percent, while Commercial Credit and Finance Plc
jumped 11 percent and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc
rose 0.7 percent.
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)