COLOMBO, Sept 28 Sri Lankan stocks closed higher
on Wednesday, hitting a more than three-week closing high, led
by gains in banking stocks after the central bank held the key
monetary policy rates steady.
The central bank's widely expected decision earlier on
Wednesday to hold the rates steady suggested that policy makers
were keen to support a slowing economy even as they kept a tight
leash on rampant credit growth.
Treasury bill yields fell for the second session at
Wednesday's auction. They fell between 16-33 basis points.
Analysts said they expected the stock index to rise this
week due to the fall in the return on fixed income assets.
The bank has tightened policy three times since December.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.45 percent, or 29.03 points, up at 6,512.32, its highest
close since Sept.6.
After four straight weekly losses, the index had posted a
weekly gain of 0.10 percent last week.
"Investors are in a positive mood and sentiment is slowly
improving with foreign buying," said Dimantha Mathew, head of
research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Holding rates is just another confidence booster at a time
the market has had a turnaround."
Foreign investors bought a net 73.2 million rupees worth of
shares on Wednesday. But they have been net sellers of 2.96
billion rupees worth of equities so far this year.
Turnover stood at 1.05 billion rupees, well above this
year's daily average of 754.7 million rupees.
Shares in biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc rose 1.4 percent while conglomerate John Keells
Holdings Plc rose 0.59 percent.
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)