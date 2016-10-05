COLOMBO Oct 5 Sri Lankan stocks ended down on
Wednesday from their highest level in six weeks, hit in the
previous session, led by profit-taking in Commercial Credit and
Finance Plc, while the new tobacco tax weighed on
Ceylon Tobacco Company shares.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended down by 0.18 percent at 6,571.78.
Commercial Credit and Finance Plc dipped 6.5 percent. The
company's shares jumped 34.6 percent in the previous session
after Thailand's Group Lease PCL bought a 30 percent
stake in the firm.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company fell 0.9 percent on concern
over a 20 percent tobacco tax weighing on the company's profit.
Foreign investors sold a net 79 million rupees ($540,725.5)
worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the net foreign outflow
to 2.93 billion rupees worth of equities so far this year.
Turnover stood at 503.3 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of around 758 million rupees.
($1 = 146.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
