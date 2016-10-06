COLOMBO Oct 6 Sri Lankan stocks ended lower for
a second session on Thursday, on profit-taking in mainly blue
chip consumer shares.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
closed 0.19 percent down at 6,566.96. It hit a six-week high on
Tuesday after gaining for six consecutive sessions.
"It is healthy profit-taking. There was not much trading
volume because institutional investors are not there," said
Prashan Fernando, CEO at Acuity Stockbrokers.
"Still, the sentiment is bullish."
Stockbrokers have said the market might see lower trading
volumes as many investors await direction from the budget,
scheduled on Nov. 10, and the government's long term economic
policy announcement.
Turnover was 468.5 million rupees ($3.21 million), much
below this year's daily average of around 757.3 million rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 21.7 million rupees worth of
shares on Thursday, but have sold a net 2.91 billion rupees
worth of equities so far this year.
Shares in Nestle Lanka fell 4.6 percent, while
Ceylon Cold Store ended 2.1 percent weaker.
($1 = 146.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)