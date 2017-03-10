COLOMBO, March 10 Sri Lankan shares on Friday
hit their lowest close in more than a month, dragged down by
telecom stocks, while investor sentiment continued to remain low
on concerns about rising interest rates.
The Colombo stock index ended down 0.06 percent at
6,084.99, its lowest since Feb. 6. It shed 0.27 percent during
the week, posting its third straight weekly decline.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the eighth straight
session on Friday, purchasing shares worth 174.96 million rupees
($1.16 million), and extending the year-to-date net foreign
inflow to 2.12 billion rupees worth of equities.
Turnover was 711 million rupees, more than this year's daily
average turnover of 690.1 million rupees.
"Foreigners are the only people active in the market these
days as not a lot of activities are taking place," said Dimantha
Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"The market is slowly coming down with rising rates and
economic uncertainty."
Traders said there were concerns after the International
Monetary Fund urged Sri Lanka's central bank to be ready to
tighten monetary policy if credit growth or inflation does not
abate.
Shares of Dialog Axiata Plc dropped 0.89 percent,
while Commercial Leasing and Fiance Plc plunged 10.71
percent and conglomerate John Keells Holdings dropped
0.14 percent.
Yields on treasury bills have risen to a more-than-four-year
high since October, while the central bank has kept the key
policy rates on hold.
($1 = 151.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)