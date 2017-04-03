COLOMBO, April 3 Sri Lankan shares closed at
their highest in more than three weeks on Monday, rising for a
fifth straight session as foreign buying boosted sentiment while
block deals pushed the day's turnover, stockbrokers said.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.3 percent firmer at
6,080.01, its highest close since March 10. The index rose 1.1
percent last week, posting its first weekly gain in six.
"Though retail investors are still on sidelines, the good
thing is foreigners and high net worth investors are grabbing
the opportunity and buying," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of
research at SC Securities.
Foreign investors net bought shares worth 67 million rupees
($441,845) on Monday, raising the year-to-date net foreign
inflow to 5.7 billion rupees in equities.
Turnover stood at 1 billion rupees, well above this year's
daily average of 734.9 million rupees.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
jumped 1.6 percent, while Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc
rose 3.8 percent.
Aitken Spence and Company Plc ended 5 percent up
and biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
climbed 0.8 percent.
($1 = 151.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)