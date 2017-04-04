COLOMBO, April 4 Sri Lankan shares hit their
highest closing in more than six weeks on Tuesday, as foreign
buying boosted sentiment while block deals lifted the day's
turnover, stockbrokers said.
The Colombo stock index ended 1.1 percent firmer at
6,146.69, its highest close since Feb. 17. The index rose 1.1
percent last week, posting its first weekly gain in six.
"Foreign buying and foreign interest on blue chips pushing
the market up and we hope the trend will continue," said
Atchuthan Srirangan, senior research analyst, First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Foreign investors net bought shares worth 140.8 million
rupees ($928,148) on Tuesday, raising the year-to-date net
foreign inflow to 5.84 billion rupees in equities.
Turnover stood at 1.4 billion rupees, well above this year's
daily average of 749.4 million rupees.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
gained 2.14 percent, while Ceylon Cold Store Plc jumped
4.77 percent.
Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc climbed 1.73 percent,
Hemas Holding Plc rose 3.18 percent and the
biggest-listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
gained 1.98 percent.
($1 = 151.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)