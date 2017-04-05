COLOMBO, April 5 Sri Lankan shares rose on
Wednesday to their highest close in nearly three months led by
blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc, as
continued foreign buying boosted sentiment.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.84 percent firmer at
6,198.32, its highest close since Jan. 16. The index rose 1.1
percent last week, posting its first weekly gain in six.
"Foreigners see value in some select blue chips now. Now, we
see there is a demand for stocks mainly because foreign
investors are buying them gradually," said Prashan Fernando,
CEO, Acuity Stockbrokers.
Foreign investors net bought shares worth 231.6 million
rupees ($1.53 million) on Wednesday, raising the year-to-date
net foreign inflow to 6.07 billion rupees in equities. They have
net bought 3.58 billion worth equities in the past 12 sessions.
Turnover stood at 640.7 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of 747.7 million rupees.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 2
percent, while Hatton National Bank Plc climbed 0.2
percent.
($1 = 151.5500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)