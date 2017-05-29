COLOMBO May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday
in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as
investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells
Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while
floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on
sentiment.
Sri Lankan authorities on Monday warned of more rains and
landslides as a cyclone grew in the Bay of Bengal, while floods
killed 164 people following the heaviest rainfall in 14 years.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.27 percent weaker at
6,679.46, at its lowest close since May 15.
The bourse fell 0.47 percent last week recording its first
weekly fall in nine weeks.
Turnover on Monday stood at 270.6 million rupees ($1.8
million), well below this year's daily average of 895.9 million
rupees.
Foreign investors bought shares worth 57.1 million rupees on
a net basis, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to
19.46 billion rupees worth of equities.
"Profit-taking that started last week is continuing. The
market is coming down on low volumes," said Dimantha Mathew,
head of research, First Capital Holdings PLC.
"The floods might impact the earnings of companies, though
there are no news of any of the factories of listed companies
affected from floods. Investors are waiting to see the real
impact of the floods."
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and Nestle
Lanka Plc fell 0.9 percent each, while biggest listed
lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc fell 1.2 percent.
($1 = 152.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)