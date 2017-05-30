COLOMBO May 30 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
third straight session on Tuesday, posting their lowest close in
more than three weeks, as floods and landslides that killed over
190 people weighed on sentiment.
The extent of the damage due to the floods is yet to be
assessed, with the country's main agricultural exports - tea and
rubber - hit by the worst torrential rains in 14 years.
Authorities also warned on Tuesday of more rains and
landslides as a cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal.
"Short-term disruptions in rubber tapping and distribution
difficulties with tea could lead to dwindling production.
However, it is too early to comment since the actual extent of
economic damage is not known," Danushka Samarasinghe, chief
operating officer at Softlogic Stockbrokers, told Reuters.
"Retail trade would get affected," he said, adding that
demand for FMCG would rise on humanitarian support for flood and
landslide victims while the construction sector is also likely
to see higher activities in the coming period.
Inflation could rise in the short term, especially due to
crop damages and distribution difficulties with regard to fresh
food produce and staple food items, he added.
"The impact on the insurance sector could be too early to
ascertain, though based on news reports it may not be as
damaging as last year," Samarasinghe said.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.36 percent weaker at
6,655.25, its lowest close since May 5. It fell 0.47 percent
last week, recording its first weekly fall in nine.
Turnover was 1.72 billion rupees ($11.28 million) on
Tuesday, more than this year's daily average of 904.3 million
rupees.
Commercial Bank of Ceylon, the country's top
lender, edged up 0.1 percent and accounted for over 84 percent
of the day's turnover.
Foreign investors bought shares worth 2.27 million rupees on
a net basis, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to
19.46 billion rupees worth of equities.
Dialog Axiata Plc fell 1.7 percent, Lanka ORIX
Leasing Co Plc dropped 2.3 percent, Hatton National
Bank Plc slipped 0.8 percent and Hemas Holdings Plc
closed 0.8 percent lower.
($1 = 152.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
