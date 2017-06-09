COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan shares closed
slightly firmer on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of
falls, on foreign investor buying in select stocks.
Analysts said investors are waiting to see the real impact
of the recent floods and landslides caused by the worst
torrential rains in 14 years, killing over 200 people and
devastating crops.
The Colombo stock index ended up 0.07 percent at
6,668.96, edging up from its lowest close since May 30 hit on
Wednesday.
However, it fell 0.3 percent this week in its third straight
weekly decline.
"Foreign trade boosted the market. They only bought in some
select counters and they did not have enough quantities. Local
investors are waiting for some directions amid uncertainty over
how the Qatar issue will impact the Sri Lankan economy and oil
prices," said Jaliya Wijeratne, CEO at First Capital Holdings
PLC.
Turnover was 534.9 million rupees ($3.50 million), little
higher than half of this year's daily average of 897.6 million
rupees.
Inflation could rise in the short term, especially due to
crop damage and difficulties in distributing fresh food produce
and staple food items, analysts said.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 131.3 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow
to 20.2 billion rupees.
Shares of BRAC Lanka Finance Plc rose 18 percent,
Bukit Darah Plc ended 6.3 percent firmer and the
country's biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
, gained 1.57 percent.
($1 = 152.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)