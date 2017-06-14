COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday
bounced from their five-week closing low hit in the previous
session, led by gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
and with foreign investors buying into the island
nation's risky assets.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.32 percent firmer at
6,669.73, edging up from its lowest close since May 5 hit on
Tuesday.
Last week, the bourse dropped 0.3 percent, posting its third
consecutive weekly decline.
"Investors bought John Keells Holdings heavily and retail
sentiment also improved," said Prashan Fernando, CEO, Acuity
Stockbrokers in Colombo.
Turnover was 1.06 billion rupees ($6.95 million), above this
year's daily average of 899.4 million rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 18.9 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow
to 20.7 billion rupees.
Analysts said investors are still waiting to see the impact
of the recent floods and landslides, caused by the worst
torrential rains in 14 years, killing over 200 people and
devastating crops.
Inflation could rise in the short term, especially due to
crop damage and difficulties in distributing fresh food produce
and staple food items, analysts said.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 3.36 percent,
while the country's biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of
Ceylon Plc ended 0.89 percent higher.
($1 = 152.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)