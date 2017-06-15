COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on
Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights
John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc gained.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.4 percent higher at
6,694.64, its highest close since May 26.
"We see encouraging signs with increased foreign
participation," said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO of Softlogic
Stockbrokers. "The local investors are also returning to the
market resulting in healthy turnover level."
Foreign investors accounted for about 50 percent of the
day's turnover of 1.88 billion rupees ($12.3 million), more than
double this year's daily average of 899.4 million rupees.
Foreign investors, however, were net sellers of 55.6 million
rupees worth of shares, snapping nine straight sessions of net
buying. But they have been net buyers of 20.68 billion rupees
worth of equities so far this year.
Sri Lanka's economy grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter,
slowing down from the previous quarter's 5.3 percent, the
state-run Census and Statistics Department said on Thursday
after the markets closed.
Analysts said investors are still waiting to see the impact
of the recent floods and landslides, caused by the worst
torrential rains in 14 years, killing over 200 people and
devastating crops.
Inflation could rise in the short term, especially due to
crop damage and difficulties in distributing fresh food produce
and staple food items, analysts said.
Conglomerate John Keells rose 1.8 percent, while the
country's biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
, and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc gained 2.7
percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.
($1 = 152.6500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)