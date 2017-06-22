COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing
high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy
review.
The central bank is expected to keep its key policy rates
steady at more than three-year highs, a Reuters poll showed. The
policy announcement is due on Friday at 0200 GMT.
Investors are worried of a possible rate hike, said Jaliya
Wijeratne, CEO, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Only a few counters traded today. Buyers want top blue chip
John Keells Holdings, but sellers were not ready to
sell at the price buyers wanted."
Keells, outperforming the overall index, ended 0.7 percent
firmer.
The Colombo stock index fell 0.3 percent to 6,714.73,
slipping from its highest close since Jan. 7, 2016 hit in the
previous session.
Turnover was 495.5 million rupees ($3.2 million), about half
of this year's daily average of 905.7 million rupees.
Foreign investors sold a net 14.6 million rupees ($95,362)
worth of shares on Thursday, but they have been net buyers of
20.86 billion rupees of equities so far this year.
Shares of Ceylinco Insurance Plc lost 6.7 percent,
while Hemas Holdings Plc ended 2.3 percent weaker, and
BRAC Lanka Finance Plc fell 15.5 percent.
($1 = 153.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)