COLOMBO, June 23 Sri Lankan shares closed little
changed on Friday, but sentiment was positive as the central
bank kept key policy rates steady and as foreign investors
bought diversified shares such as Hemas Holdings Plc
and John Keells Holdings.
The banking regulator said the current monetary policy,
which was in line with forecasts, was appropriate as it expected
the economy to recover in the second half of the year.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.01 percent firmer at
6,715.33, but fell 0.05 percent on week.
"Unchanged policy rates could be one reason for the positive
and healthy atmosphere that was there today," said Dimantha
Mathew, head of research, First Capital Holdings PLC.
"It was a very active day with all retail, high networth
institutional and foreign investors trading in the market."
Turnover was 2.7 billion rupees ($17.64 million), nearly
three times this year's daily average of 921.1 million rupees.
Foreign investors net bought 257.7 million rupees ($1.68
million) worth of shares, extending the year to date net foreign
inflow to 21.1 billion rupees worth of equities.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells ended 1.2 percent firmer,
while Ceylinco Insurance Plc rose 6.7 percent and
Hemas Holdings closed up 1.9 percent.
The markets will be closed on Monday for Id-Ul-Fitr or the
Ramzan Festival Day. Normal trading will resume on Tuesday.
($1 = 153.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)