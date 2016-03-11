COLOMBO, March 11 Sri Lankan shares gained for a
second straight session on Friday as investors bought
beaten-down stocks, with the index touching its technical
resistance level of 6,000 points.
However, foreign investors were net sellers for the first
time in 10 sessions.
The benchmark share index ended 1.21 percent up at
6,019.95.
The index had lost 3.2 percent in the two sessions through
Wednesday as a government move to hike value added tax (VAT) and
reintroduce capital gains tax to break out of a debt trap and
qualify for a $1.5-billion IMF loan weighed on sentiment.
With the central bank's unexpected hike in interest rates in
mid-February and yields on treasury bills at two-year highs,
investors prefer fixed interest rate bearing assets over risk
assets, stockbrokers said.
"Very slowly buying interest is coming in from high net
worth investors and short-term investors who expect short
gains," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"We expect the market to stabilise around 6,000 points."
Foreign investors were net sellers for the first time in 10
sessions, selling 16.7 million rupees ($115,371.33) worth of
shares on Friday, extending the net foreign outflow so far this
year to 262.8 million rupees worth of shares.
Turnover stood at 748.1 million rupees ($5.17 million), just
below this year's daily average of 776.5 million rupees.
The index moved into neutral territory on Friday for the
first time in the last 12 sessions after being in the oversold
zone, with the 14-day relative strength index ending at 34.747
on Friday, compared with Thursday's 25.530, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
A level between 70 and 30 indicates the market is neutral.
Shares in Sri Lanka Telecom Plc rose 6.57 percent
while biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
rose 4.10 percent.
($1 = 144.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)