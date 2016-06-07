COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
firmer on Tuesday, rising for the first time in seven sessions
on positive sentiment after an IMF loan approval, but concerns
over rising interest rates and foreign outflows dented
sentiment.
Turnover was low at 596.6 million rupees ($4.10 million),
well below this year's daily average of around 786.3 million
rupees.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board
approved a three-year $1.5 billion loan to support Sri Lanka's
economic reform agenda, the global lender said on Saturday.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.08 percent
up at 6,524. It declined 0.8 percent last week, losing for the
third straight week after gaining six consecutive weeks.
"We believe the market will start moving up. But it will
take time since the net foreign numbers are not that good," said
Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
"Investors are still cautious about interest rates."
Treasury bill yields rose between 4 and 35 basis points to
near three-year highs in the last two weekly auctions through
Wednesday despite the central bank leaving key policy rates
steady for a third straight month on May 20.
Investors are concerned about foreign outflows, with
overseas investors offloading a net 25.5 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 5.66 billion rupees.
Stockbrokers said a rise in interest rates could be
detrimental to risky assets if they jumped beyond 12 percent.
The average prime lending rate (AWPR) edged up 8 basis points to
10.23 percent in the week ended June 3.
Shares of Bukit Darah Plc jumped 3.98 percent
while shares of John Keells Holding Plc rose 0.19,
pushing up the overall index.
Shares in biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc rose 0.55 percent.
($1 = 145.6500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)