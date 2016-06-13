COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lankan shares closed at a
more than one-week high on Monday as investor sentiment remained
upbeat following approval of a key loan by the International
Monetary Fund, but concerns over rising interest rates and
foreign fund outflows capped gains.
The IMF's executive board approved a three-year, $1.5
billion loan to support Sri Lanka's economic reform agenda, the
global lender said on June 4.
Treasury bill yields have risen between 16 and 36 basis
points to near three-year highs in the last three weekly
auctions through Wednesday despite the central bank leaving key
policy rates steady for a third straight month on May 20.
Stockbrokers said a rise in interest rates could be
detrimental to risky assets if they jumped beyond 12 percent.
The average prime lending rate edged up 8 basis points to 10.23
percent in the week ended June 3.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.12 percent
higher at 6,538.25, its highest close since June 1. The bourse
gained 0.17 percent last week, snapping a three-week losing
streak.
"Slow upward trend is continuing with the positive sentiment
created after the IMF deal, but high interest rates are
impacting the investor confidence," said Dimantha Mathew, head
of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Today, the turnover was pushed up by some block deals."
Turnover stood at 608.3 million rupees ($4.21 million), the
highest since June 3, but still less than this year's daily
average of around 771.6 million rupees.
Overseas funds offloaded a net 111.1 million rupees worth of
shares on Monday, extending the year to date net foreign
investor outflow to 5.84 billion rupees worth of equities.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament last
week that the government would take measures to abolish the
Exchange Control Act and introduce a capital gains tax soon,
without giving any time frame.
Shares in Carson Cumberbatch Plc jumped 5.34
percent, while Ceylon Cold Stores Plc rose 2.50 percent
and Asiri Hospital Holdings Plc climbed 1.97 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc was up 0.82
percent.
($1 = 144.6500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)