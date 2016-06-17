COLOMBO, June 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Friday from a more than seven-week closing low hit in the
previous session as investors picked up beaten down shares of
companies such as conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
.
The gains were however capped by concerns over a government
proposal to reintroduce capital gains tax, brokers said.
Turnover hit a 19-week low as investor sentiment took a hit
on continued foreign fund outflows and rising interest rates,
dealers said.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.47 percent
higher, or up 30.22 points at 6,465.99, edging up from its
lowest close since April 27 hit on Thursday.
It lost nearly 1 percent on the week.
"After yesterday's panic selling, the market recovered on
valued stocks like Keells and Commercial," said Atchuthan
Srirangan, a senior research analyst at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
rose 1.27 percent, while Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc
jumped 5.41 percent and the biggest listed lender
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained 1.27 percent.
"But still the retailers are on the sidelines waiting to see
the real impact of the capital gains tax, even though there was
some clarity that the tax is on property and not on stocks," he
added.
On Thursday, the bourse fell 1 percent as concerns over a
government decision to reintroduce capital gains tax kept
investors on the sidelines.
Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a proposal to reintroduce the
tax on Wednesday, especially on land sales, with a cabinet
spokesman saying no decision had been taken on whether the tax
would apply to capital gains in the share market.
Turnover stood at 261.7 million rupees ($1.80 million), the
lowest since Feb. 11 and well below this year's daily average of
around 760.1 million rupees.
Overseas funds offloaded a net 44.9 million rupees worth of
equities on Friday, extending the year to date net foreign
outflow to 5.64 billion rupees worth shares.
Treasury bill yields rose between 1 and 4 basis points at a
weekly auction on Wednesday. They have risen between 6 and 40
basis points since the central bank left key policy rates steady
for on May 20.
The average prime lending rate edged up 24 basis points to
10.47 percent in the week ended June 10. Stockbrokers have said
rising interest rates could be detrimental to risk assets if
they jump beyond 12 percent.
($1 = 145.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)