COLOMBO, June 23 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
fourth straight session to hit a two-month closing low on
Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of a rate
announcement by the central bank.
The central bank will announce June monetary policy rates at
1230 GMT on Friday and the market broadly expects rates to be
left steady for a fourth straight month, although a possible
rate hike is not ruled out.
A decision by Moody's to revise downwards Sri Lanka's
outlook on its sovereign rating and a government proposal to
reintroduce capital gains tax also weighed on investor
sentiment, brokers said.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.35 percent
lower, or down 22.74 points, at 6,398.06, its lowest close since
April 25. The index has shed 1 percent so far this week.
"Market participation is very low as investors are taking a
wait and see approach, especially with the Moody's downgrade,
capital gains talks, high interest rates and how government will
implement reforms to retain the IMF loan," said Yohan
Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Sri Lanka's cabinet on June 15 approved a proposal to
reintroduce the capital gains tax, especially on land sales.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday revised down Sri Lanka's
outlook to negative from stable, citing further weakening in
some fiscal metrics in an environment of subdued GDP growth,
which could lead to renewed balance of payments pressure.
Treasury bill yields rose between 1 and 3 basis points at a
weekly auction on Wednesday. They have risen between 7 and 43
basis points since the central bank left the key policy rates
steady on May 20.
Overseas funds offloaded 279 million rupees ($1.90 million)
worth of equities on Thursday, extending the year to date net
foreign outflow to 6.02 billion rupees worth of shares so far
this year.
Turnover stood at 822.03 million rupees, more than this
year's daily average of around 753.1 million rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.20 percent, while Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc
dropped 4.42 percent.
($1 = 146.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)