COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lankan shares fell for an
eighth straight session on Wednesday as sentiment continued to
be lacklustre following a minister's comments a day earlier on
the imposition of capital gains tax on equities.
Sri Lanka will impose a capital gains tax on profits from
equities, a senior government minister said late on Monday, as
the government tries to shore up its finances to meet conditions
for an IMF loan.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.26 percent
down at 6,290.89.
"Activity level was very low today after yesterday's capital
gain tax news. Investors took a much cautious stance. Investors
are waiting to know about the new central bank governor," said a
stockbroker, asking not to be identified.
"Despite the regional markets being up, the market is down
on local worries."
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday said
he would appoint a new central bank governor within hours, a
week after incumbent Arjuna Mahendran said he would not seek an
extension of his term until a parliamentary committee clears his
name of allegations against him.
Turnover stood at 356 million rupees ($2.44 million), nearly
half of this year's daily average of around 746.3 million
rupees.
European and Asian stock markets built on a recovery from
the shattering aftermath of last week's Brexit vote as investors
wagered central banks would ultimately ride to the rescue with
more stimulus.
Global uncertainty after Britain's decision to leave the EU
also weighed on the market with continued foreign selling.
Overseas funds offloaded 6.15 billion rupees worth of
equities so far this year, but they have been net buyers of 28.2
million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, recording the first
net inflow in the last five sessions.
Shares in CT Holdings Plc fell 3.85 percent while
biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
fell 0.57 percent.
($1 = 146.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)