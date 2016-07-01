COLOMBO, July 1 Sri Lankan shares rose for the
first time in 10 sessions on Friday as investors bought
beaten-down equities.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.06 percent
firmer at 6,287.09, after shedding 2.83 percent in the nine
sessions through Thursday. It lost 1.3 percent this week, its
third straight weekly fall.
"We saw some bargain hunting in the market. It's a fresh
month and investors were on the buying side after the margin
covering at the end of the month," said a stockbroker asking not
to be identified.
"The market is not very strong, not very week either. It is
holding on."
The stock index hit a near five-month low on Thursday, as
comments from a minister earlier this week on the imposition of
capital gains tax on equities, continued to dampen sentiment
which was already hit by high interest rates and policy
uncertainty.
Sri Lanka will impose a capital gains tax on profits from
equities, a senior government minister said late on Monday, as
the government tries to shore up its finances to meet conditions
for an IMF loan.
Turnover stood at 707.2 million rupees ($4.85 million), less
than this year's daily average of 740.2 million rupees.
Global uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union also weighed on the market with continued foreign
selling.
Overseas funds offloaded shares worth a net 128.7 million
rupees on Friday, extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow
to 6.25 billion rupees worth of equities.
Shares of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc rose 0.53 percent,
while Dialog Axiata Plc gained 1.92 percent.
($1 = 145.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)