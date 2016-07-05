COLOMBO, July 5 Sri Lankan shares rose on
Tuesday, recovering from a near three-month closing low hit in
the previous session, as investors picked up battered stocks
such as John Keells Holdings Plc.
However, the gain was capped as worries about a capital
gains tax on equities and rising interest rates weighed on
sentiment.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.41 percent
higher at 6,280.39, after posting its lowest close since April 7
on Monday. It lost 1.3 percent last week, posting its third
straight weekly loss.
Shares have been on a downward trend recently with comments
from a minister last week about the imposition of a capital
gains tax on equities dampening sentiment which was already hit
by high interest rates and policy uncertainty.
Turnover was 254.7 million rupees ($1.74 million) on
Tuesday, well below this year's daily average of 731.9 million
rupees.
Overseas funds, which have offloaded shares worth a net 6.28
billion rupees so far this year, were net buyers of 23.9 million
rupees worth shares on Tuesday.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 2.36
percent, while those of Lanka ORIX Leasing Co Plc
gained 2.03 percent.
($1 = 146.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)