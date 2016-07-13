COLOMBO, July 13 Sri Lankan shares ended
slightly higher in thin trade on Wednesday, extending gains from
the previous session when it touched a near three-week closing
high, as investors bought into banking stocks.
Sentiment was also boosted after Sri Lanka raised $1.5
billion in its first sale of dual-tranche eurobonds earlier this
week, as the $6.6 billion in offers for the issue showed global
investors were bullish about the prospects of the $82 billion
economy.
The benchmark Colombo stock index rose slightly for
the sixth straight day, and ended up 0.02 percent at 6,402.78,
its highest close since June 22. It gained 1.3 percent last week
in its first weekly gain in four.
"Sentiment has improved and investors' mindset have changed.
Positive sentiment has emerged," said Dimantha Mathew, head of
research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
After the bond deal yields in local T-bill auction fell
with 364-day T-bill rates fell at Wednesday's auction for the
first time since April 15.
Turnover stood at 1.53 billion rupees ($10.47 million), its
highest since May 18 and well above this year's daily average of
around 740.2 million rupees.
Overseas investors, who have offloaded shares worth a net
5.08 billion rupees so far this year, bought equities worth a
net 211.9 million rupees on Wednesday.
Shares stumbled recently and hit their lowest close since
April 7 on Monday, after losing in 10 of 11 trading sessions, on
worries over capital gains tax on stocks, high-interest rates
and policy uncertainty.
Shares in Aitken Spence Plc gained as much as 5.11
percent while Hemas Holdings Plc climbed as much as
2.33 percent and the biggest-listed lender Commercial Bank of
Ceylon Plc rose as much as 1.09 percent.
Top telecom operator Dialog Axiata PLC gained as
much 0.93 percent after announcing the leadership succession
plan on Tuesday.
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)