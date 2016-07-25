COLOMBO, July 25 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Monday as investors sold large-cap shares like Ceylon Tobacco
Company Plc while turnover slumped to a near-three-week
low as investors awaited directions on the country's economic
policy.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended down 0.49
percent at 6,397.09, slipping from its highest close since June
21 hit on Friday.
"Investors are taking a look at where the market is going.
It's just the direction that is required right now," said Yohan
Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Investors are waiting for the prime minister's statement
and any clues on the next budget. Quite a lot of uncertainty
will be cleared off then."
Analysts said investors have been waiting for direction on
the country's economic policy, expected to be announced by Prime
Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe next month.
Turnover stood at 285.9 million rupees ($1.96 million), the
lowest since July 5 and well below this year's daily average of
around 731.6 million rupees.
Overseas investors bought a net 58.1 million rupees worth of
shares on Monday, but have been net sellers of 4.8 billion
rupees worth of equities so far this year.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell as much
as 3.12 percent while food and beverage maker Nestle Lanka Plc
fell 3.33 percent and leading mobile phone operator
Dialog Axiata Plc fell 2.73 percent, dragging the
overall index down.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)