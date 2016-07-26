COLOMBO, July 26 Sri Lankan shares closed at
their lowest in two weeks on Tuesday as investors sold
blue-chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc even as the
market awaited directions on the country's economic policy.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended down 0.14
percent at 6,387.85, its lowest since July 11.
"Market is down on retail trading in thin trade as the
bigger players are waiting to see the prime minister's policy
statement, while they also await directions from the central
bank's announcement on policy rates," said Dimantha Mathew, head
of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"We feel the rates will be unchanged, but if they push the
rates up a bit, it will slow down the market."
Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key
interest rates steady for a fifth straight month on Thursday, a
Reuters poll showed, despite signs that inflation and private
sector credit growth are picking up.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to announce
the country's economic policy next month.
Turnover stood at 265.1 million rupees ($1.82 million), the
lowest since July 5, and well below this year's daily average of
around 728.1 million rupees.
Overseas investors were net sellers of 4.04 million rupees
worth of shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net
foreign outflow to 4.8 billion rupees worth of equities.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.77
percent, while Hemas Holdings Plc dropped 3.59 percent,
and leading fixed line telephone operator Sri Lanka Telecom Plc
lost 1.54 percent, dragging the overall index down.
($1 = 145.6500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)