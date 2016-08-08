COLOMBO Aug 8 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
weaker in dull trade on Monday, slipping from their more than
seven-week closing high hit in the previous session, as
investors waited for firm direction on the government's economic
policies.
The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.16 percent,
or 10.20 points weaker, at 6,506.93 on Monday.
On Friday, the index hit a more than seven-week high as
investors bought blue chips expecting better profits on hopes
that the central bank's rate hike would help improve the island
nation's macro-economic outlook.
"There has been little bit more interest in the market. But
institutional and foreign buying was less compared to retail
investor buying as many investors are waiting for the
government's economic policies," said Prashan Fernando, COO at
Acuity Stockbrokers.
"With the better June-quarter profits, investors are
interested in the stocks than earlier. But they also need some
concrete policy decision on the economy."
Stockbrokers said the market was waiting for a policy
announcement on the economy from Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe, scheduled later this month.
Shares have risen on hopes economic fundamentals would
improve after the central bank on July 28 raised its main
interest rates by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed
at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to
concerns about inflationary pressures.
Turnover stood at 372.9 million rupees ($2.57 million), its
lowest since July 27 and around half of this year's daily
average of around 731.6 million rupees.
Overseas investors were net buyers of 41.4 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, extending the net foreign inflow
during the last nine sessions to 992.7 million rupees worth of
equities.
However, they have been net sellers of 3.81 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year.
Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc fell 1.8 percent, while
Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc ended 1 percent weaker.
Sri Lanka Telecom Plc closed 1.6 percent weaker,
dragging the overall index down.
Top mobile operator Dialog Axiata Plc, which
posted an 18.6 percent gain in June-quarter profit earlier in
the day, closed up 0.9 percent.
($1 = 145.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)