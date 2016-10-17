COLOMBO Oct 17 Sri Lankan shares closed down for a sixth straight session on Monday with turnover slumping to a six-week low as cautious investors awaited a flurry of corporate results and next month's national budget.

The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange ended 0.46 percent weaker at 6,452.69, its lowest close since Sept. 21. It shed 1.5 percent last week.

Turnover stood at 291.3 million rupees ($1.99 million), its lowest since Sept. 5 and less than half of this year's daily average of around 745 million rupees.

Foreign investors, who have sold a net 2.34 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year, bought less than 700,000 rupees worth equities on Monday.

John Keells Holdings fell 0.66 percent, while top lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon lost 1.35 percent.

Sri Lanka's quarterly earnings season started last week but the bulk of locally listed firms will not report until late October or early November.

($1 = 146.3700 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by John Stonestreet)