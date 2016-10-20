COLOMBO Oct 20 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
weaker on Thursday, posting their lowest close in a month, as
investors awaited next month's national budget and a flurry of
corporate results.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.03 percent or 2.03 points lower at 6,442.36, its lowest
close since Sept. 20, in thin trading.
"Investors are waiting to see the outcome of the budget and
quarterly results," said Atchuthan Srirangan, a senior research
analyst with First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Market will move sideways until the budget," he said.
Stockbrokers said the market was digesting political
concerns over the resignation of the head of Sri Lanka's
anti-corruption body on Monday, a few days after President
Maithripala Sirisena implied that the agency was favouring the
rival party of his prime minister.
This is likely to delay one of the promises of Sirisena's
coalition government to eliminate corruption and could hurt
business confidence, analysts said.
Turnover stood at 365.03 million rupees ($2.50 million),
well below this year's daily average of around 739.4 million
rupees.
Foreign investors, who have sold a net 2.06 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year, bought a net 39.1 million
rupees worth equities on Thursday.
Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc ended
0.66 percent weaker while Cargills (Ceylon) Plc fell
4.61 percent.
Sri Lanka's quarterly earnings season started last week but
the bulk of locally listed firms will not report until late
October or early November.
($1 = 145.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)