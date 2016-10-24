COLOMBO Oct 24 Sri Lankan shares closed Monday
at their lowest in 12 weeks in lean trade as investors awaited
cues from the central government budget and the five-year plan
ahead of corporate results.
Sri Lanka's quarterly earnings season started two weeks
back, but the bulk of locally listed firms will not report until
late October or early November.
The national budget is scheduled to be presented on November
10.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.45 percent or 29.19 points lower at 6,418.34, its lowest
close since August 1. The index had fallen 0.54 percent last
week, its second straight weekly loss.
"There is no improvement in the economic conditions and the
uncertainty prevails, which is deterring the investors from
taking long term position," said Dimantha Mathew, head of
research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Market is waiting for the government's five-year plan and
the budget. We see investors have switched to wait-and-see mode.
Not many of them are looking at long term until some certainty
comes into place."
Turnover stood at 301.3 million rupees ($2.05 million), less
than half of this year's daily average of around 740 million
rupees.
Stockbrokers said the stock market was also digesting
political concerns over the resignation of the head of Sri
Lanka's anti-corruption body on October 17, a few days after
President Maithripala Sirisena implied that the agency was
favouring the rival party of his prime minister.
This is likely to delay one of the promises of Sirisena's
coalition government, eliminating corruption, and could hurt
business confidence, analysts said.
Foreign investors bought a net 62.5 million rupees worth
equities on Monday, extending the net foreign inflow for the
past nine days to 1.21 billion rupees worth of shares.
They have sold a net 1.76 billion rupees worth of shares so
far this year.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company fell 2 percent
after media reports suggested there could be a further hike in
cigarette prices, while Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc
lost 5.3 percent.
($1 = 146.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)