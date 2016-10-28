COLOMBO Oct 28 Sri Lankan shares ended weaker
on Friday in thin trading, hovering near a 12-week closing low
hit earlier in the week, as the prime minister's plan for
improving the investment climate failed to bring cheer to the
market.
Sri Lanka will introduce concessions on investments and a
lower tax regime in its budget to boost faltering investment,
generate jobs and remove obstacles to growth for start-up
companies, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in an
economic policy statement on Thursday.
However, investors continued to await the budget, as well as
the central bank's key policy rates and corporate earnings.
"Statements will not help the sentiment anymore. The market
is waiting to see some implementation of those policies," a
stockbroker said asking not to be named.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.21 percent, or 13.65 points, weaker at 6,424.85, near
Monday's closing low, which was its lowest close since Aug. 1.
The index fell 0.35 percent for the week, recording its
third straight weekly fall.
Friday's turnover was 288.6 million rupees ($1.96 million),
less than half of this year's daily average of 729.1 million
rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 72.3 million rupees
worth of equities on Friday, extending the net foreign inflow so
far this month to 1.21 billion rupees.
They have sold a net 1.74 billion rupees worth of shares
this year.
Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key
interest rates steady on Monday, analysts said.
Sri Lanka's quarterly earnings season started two weeks ago,
but most locally listed firms report in late October or early
November. The national budget is scheduled to be presented on
Nov. 10.
Shares in biggest listed Lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc fell 1.09 percent while conglomerate John Keells
Holdings Plc fell 0.40 percent.
($1 = 147.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)