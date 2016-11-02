COLOMBO Nov 2 Sri Lankan shares recovered on
Wednesday from a three-month closing low in the previous
session, helped by gains in banking shares and as foreign
investors picked up beaten down stocks.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
closed 0.45 percent higher, or 28.87 points, at 6,429.04 on
Wednesday, after falling 0.1 percent in the previous session and
losing nearly 2 percent in October.
On Tuesday, the index closed at its lowest since July 29 as
investors shrugged off a central bank decision to keep rates
unchanged.
Foreign investors net bought 393.2 million rupees worth of
equities on Wednesday. They have net sold 1.36 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year.
"Today, the market is up on foreign buying. It's a sporadic
purchase from a foreign buyer and there is very little local
buying ahead of the budget," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief
operating officer, Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Still, investors are waiting to see if there would be
capital gains tax and the outcome of the budget."
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said last week the
government will introduce a lower tax regime in its upcoming
budget to boost faltering investment.
Turnover stood at 605.9 million rupees ($4.08 million), less
than this year's daily average of 723.6 million.
The CSE Banks Finance and Insurance Index gained
more than 1 percent to end at 16,373.84.
Shares in the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of
Ceylon Plc, rose 1.90 percent while Hatton National
Bank Plc climbed 1.77 percent and conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc gained 0.54 percent.
($1 = 148.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)