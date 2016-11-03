COLOMBO Nov 3 Sri Lankan shares closed Thursday
at a near-two week high, helped by gains in blue chips and as
foreign investors picked up beaten down stocks.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.2 percent higher, or 13.05 points, at 6,442.09, its
second straight session of gains.
Turnover stood at 217.7 million rupees ($1.47 million), less
than a third of this year's daily average of 721.1 million.
Foreign investors were net buyers for a second straight
session, picking up stocks worth 61.5 million rupees. They have
net sold 1.3 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.
"Suddenly, foreign buying has come into the market after the
index fell to near 6,400. It's like the psychological barrier of
6,400 levels has worked," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research
at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc jumped 4.47 percent
while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 1.27
percent and the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc, rose 0.67 percent.
($1 = 147.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)