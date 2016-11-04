COLOMBO Nov 4 Sri Lankan shares fell on Friday
from a near two-week high hit in the previous session as
investors waited for cues from the national budget scheduled on
Nov. 10.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.11 percent weaker, or 6.92 points, at 6,435.17, slipping
from its highest close since Oct. 21 hit on Thursday.
Turnover stood at 275.7 million rupees ($1.86 million), less
than half of this year's daily average of 718.9 million.
However, foreign investors bought beaten down stocks for a
third straight session, picking up shares worth a net 90.6
million rupees. They have net sold 1.21 billion rupees worth of
shares so far this year.
"The momentum was short lived," said Dimantha Mathew, head
of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "Investors
turned to wait-and-see approach again. They are awaiting
direction from the budget."
Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc fell 2.37 percent while
Ceylon Tea Services Plc fell 9.20 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.39
percent. The company on Friday reported an 8 percent rise in
second quarter net profit.
($1 = 147.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)