COLOMBO Nov 8 Sri Lankan shares ended
marginally lower on Tuesday, down from a more than two-week
closing high hit in the previous session, as investors turned
cautious ahead of the national budget scheduled on Nov. 10.
Sri Lanka's 2017 budget plan will seek to boost revenue
through a capital gain tax on properties, simplify tax
collection and offer incentives to spur exports, though progress
will depend on the coalition government agreeing on economic
priorities, analysts say.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.09 percent weaker, or down 5.91 points, at 6,439.06,
slipping from its highest close since Oct. 21 hit on Monday.
Turnover stood at 161.7 million rupees ($1.10 million),
less than a quarter of this year's daily average of 715.7
million.
Foreign investors bought beaten down stocks for a fifth
straight session, picking up shares worth a net 12.3 million
rupees. They have net sold 1.01 billion rupees worth of shares
so far this year.
"It was a very lethargic day. Investors are waiting for the
upcoming budget," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of research, SC
Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Shares in the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of
Ceylon Plc, fell 0.86 percent, while Dialog Axiata Plc
lost 1.74 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.59
percent.
($1 = 147.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)