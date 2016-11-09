COLOMBO Nov 9 Sri Lankan shares hit a more than
one-week closing low on Wednesday as a surprise win for
Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election
weighed on sentiment and as investors turned cautious ahead of
the national budget on Thursday.
Investors feared a Trump victory could cause global economic
and trade turmoil and years of policy unpredictability, which
among other things, will discourage the U.S. Federal Reserve
from raising interest rates in December as long expected.
The U.S. dollar, Mexican peso and world stocks began to
steady in the European morning though, after having been
hammered overnight.
Sri Lanka's 2017 budget plan will seek to boost revenue
through a capital gain tax on properties, simplify tax
collection and offer incentives to spur exports, though progress
will depend on the coalition government agreeing on economic
priorities, analysts say.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.33 percent weaker, or down 21.51 points, at 6,417.55,
its lowest close since Nov. 1.
"Primary focus will be on our budget," said Danushka
Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
"It will take a few weeks for global markets to settle and
during that period there could be volatility in our markets
also, a trickle down effect of the global funds."
Turnover stood at 437.2 million rupees ($2.96 million),
less than this year's daily average of 713.3 million rupees.
Foreign investors bought beaten down stocks for a sixth
straight session, picking up shares worth a net 106.03 million
rupees. They have net sold 899.3 million rupees worth of shares
so far this year.
Shares in the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of
Ceylon Plc, fell 1.07 percent, while Hatton National
Bank Plc fell 1.80 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.66
percent.
($1 = 147.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)