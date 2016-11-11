COLOMBO Nov 11 Sri Lankan shares closed
slightly weaker on Friday while volume slumped to a 32-month low
after budget proposals on Thursday to revise corporate and
withholding taxes to boost revenue.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees ($12.36 billion) year on year,
to meet a commitment given to the International Monetary Fund in
return for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
"There is nothing much to see in the budget. It has failed
to give the expected boost to the market," said Danushka
Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
"Increases in various taxes, including the corporate tax,
will now add to the continuing negative momentum and also
increases in various fees and taxes will reduce disposable
income of the people. This will challenge the consumption-led
growth."
Turnover was 112.4 million rupees, the lowest since March
17, 2014, and well below this year's daily average of 711.3
million rupees.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.08 percent, or 5.19 points, weaker at 6,415.59. It fell
0.4 percent for the week.
Foreign investors bought stocks for an eighth straight
session, picking up a net 1.6 million rupees. They have net sold
882.95 million rupees worth of shares so far this year.
Shares of Hemas Holdings Plc fell 4.66 percent
while Nestle Lanka Plc declined 1.61 percent and
Dialog Axiata Plc dropped 0.88 percent.
($1 = 147.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)