COLOMBO Nov 15 Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday hit
a two-week closing low in thin trade as investor sentiment was
dented by last week's budget proposals that were announced to
revise corporate and withholding taxes and boost revenue.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees ($12.36 billion) year on year,
to meet a commitment given to the International Monetary Fund in
return for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended down 0.15 percent at 6,406.16, hitting its lowest close
since Nov. 1.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the first time in
nine sessions; they sold a net 125.4 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday. They have net sold 1.01 billion rupees worth
of shares so far this year.
"Things are very slow as investors are awaiting direction
and more clarity on the taxes imposed by the budget," said
Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt)
Ltd.
"Increases in various taxes, including the withholding tax
and corporate tax, have impacted the capital markets."
Analysts said the increase in various taxes and fees will
reduce the disposable income of the people and challenge the
consumption-led growth
Turnover was 470.3 million rupees, less than this year's
daily average of 707.3 million rupees.
Shares of conglomerate John Keels Holdings Plc fell
1.34 percent while Dialog Axiata Plc dropped 1.79
percent.
($1 = 147.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
