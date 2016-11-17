COLOMBO Nov 17 Sri Lankan shares on Thursday
ended at their lowest closing level in more than four months, on
thin volume as investor sentiment was hit by budget tax
proposals, including revisions in corporate and withholding
taxes.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees ($12.36 billion) year-on-year,
and meet a commitment given to the International Monetary Fund
in return for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended down 0.07 percent at 6,344.28, its lowest close since July
7.
The index fell for a fourth straight session and was in the
oversold territory, with the 14-day relative strength index at
25.714 versus Wednesday's 26.347, Thomson Reuters data showed. A
level between 30 and 70 indicates the market is neutral.
"Investors are very cautious after the budget and the U.S.
elections," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer,
Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Investors are expecting some positive news to move."
Analysts said these budget proposals are still unclear, and
there are concerns that some of them could be reversed, like
what occurred last year.
Foreign investors bought 12.1 million rupees worth of shares
on Thursday. But they have sold a net 1.08 billion rupee of
shares so far this year.
Analysts said the increase in various taxes and fees would
reduce the disposable income of people and challenge the
consumption-led growth.
Turnover was 248.5 million rupees ($1.68 million), well
below a half of this year's daily average of 704.3 million
rupees.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
dropped 1.02 percent, while Ceylinco Insurance Plc
fell 2.99 percent and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc dipped
0.57 percent.
($1 = 147.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)